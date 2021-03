Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team will face off with rival and second-ranked Oregon on Saturday at Eugene, Ore.

The Bears (1-0) defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor handily in their season opener on Feb. 27. The Ducks also come in at 1-0 after beating Arizona Christian in their opener.

Baylor has beaten Oregon eight straight times dating back to 2017. Saturday’s match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central.