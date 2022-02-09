Baylor A&T athletes win weekly honors from NCATA

A pair of Baylor acrobatics and tumbling athletes won honors from the NCATA Wednesday.

Junior Emily Tobin was named Athlete of the Week while freshman Jordan Gruendler earned Specialist of the Week after the season-opening win over Mary-Hardin Baylor last weekend.

Tobin, a junior top and tumbler from Templeton, Calif., competed in 10 heats and team events for the Bears, taking part in seven heats that scored a 9.70 or higher. That included a 9.95 score in the compulsory toss.

Gruendler, a freshman top from San Antonio, excelled in the acro event for Baylor this week, helping the Bears to a score of 9.75 in the six-element acro and a 9.80 in the seven-element acro.