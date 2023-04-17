Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team, which is seeking its seventh straight national title, will naturally be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming NCATA Championships.

Top-seeded Baylor, which went 8-0 in the regular season, will face eighth-seeded Fairmont State (9-2) in the NCATA quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Central April 27 in West Liberty, West Virginia.

The other quarterfinal matches are No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 Frostburg State, No. 3 Azusa Pacific vs. No. 6 Limestone, and No. 4 Quinnipiac vs. No. 5 Gannon.

The semifinal matches will be April 28, while the national championship match and event finals are slated for April 29.