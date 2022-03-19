 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor A&T backflips its way to another road triumph

  • 0

HAMDEN, Conn. — The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team powered to yet another win, beating Quinnipiac, 284.460-280.685, on Saturday at People’s United Arena.

Baylor (5-0) had some high scores throughout the day, including three 9.70s in toss and a 9.85 in tumbling.

“I am proud of our toss event,” Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said. “We made some adjustments, and we saw it in the scores. We still have some work to do in other areas but I proud of the team for battling for the win.”

Baylor will return to action Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert