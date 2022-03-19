Baylor A&T backflips its way to another road triumph

HAMDEN, Conn. — The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team powered to yet another win, beating Quinnipiac, 284.460-280.685, on Saturday at People’s United Arena.
Baylor (5-0) had some high scores throughout the day, including three 9.70s in toss and a 9.85 in tumbling.
“I am proud of our toss event,” Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said. “We made some adjustments, and we saw it in the scores. We still have some work to do in other areas but I proud of the team for battling for the win.”
Baylor will return to action Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.