Baylor A&T bags visiting Ducks to go to 3-0

It’s always Duck-hunting season for the No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team.

The Bears defeated arch-rival and No. 3 Oregon, 281.505 to 275.495, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. Baylor (3-0) stayed perfect on the season and scored another win over the rival Ducks (0-1), who they also topped in last year’s NCATA semifinals.

In spite of the win, Mulkey said the Bears “aren’t cooking with grease yet,” as she holds her team to a high standard as it pursues its seventh straight national title this season.

Already with the lead going into the final team event, Baylor outscored the Ducks 97.08 to 96.20 in that high-flying, fast-paced finale.

In acro, Baylor had two scores of 9.95, just missing the perfect 10.

Baylor will face Saint Leo in Florida on March 8.