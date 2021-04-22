Baylor A&T bounces past Ducks and into NCATA final

Duck hunting season has been over and done with for three months in Texas, but try telling that to the Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team.

The second-seeded Bears put the third-seeded Oregon Ducks squarely in the crosshairs and took them out with equal displays of power and precision. Baylor defeated the Ducks, 281.865 to 276.810, in the NCATA semifinals Thursday night at the Ferrell Center, to move within a victory of a sixth straight national championship.

While Oregon (2-3) remains the only program to topple Baylor (5-1) since Felecia Mulkey took over as head coach prior to the 2015 season, the Bears still know how to goose the Ducks more often than not. Mulkey improved to 17-2 against Oregon, where she coached for six seasons prior to coming to Baylor.

“I am beyond proud of my team. This was not our best day. This was not our best performance. Would you agree?” said Mulkey, posing the question to Cam Bryant and Riley Chimwala, a pair of her athletes, who nodded their agreement. “They stepped up when they needed to step up and pulled it together.