Baylor A&T bounces past Ducks and into NCATA final

Duck hunting season has been over and done with for three months in Texas, but try telling that to the Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team.
The second-seeded Bears put the third-seeded Oregon Ducks squarely in the crosshairs and took them out with equal displays of power and precision. Baylor defeated the Ducks, 281.865 to 276.810, in the NCATA semifinals Thursday night at the Ferrell Center, to move within a victory of a sixth straight national championship.
While Oregon (2-3) remains the only program to topple Baylor (5-1) since Felecia Mulkey took over as head coach prior to the 2015 season, the Bears still know how to goose the Ducks more often than not. Mulkey improved to 17-2 against Oregon, where she coached for six seasons prior to coming to Baylor.
“I am beyond proud of my team. This was not our best day. This was not our best performance. Would you agree?” said Mulkey, posing the question to Cam Bryant and Riley Chimwala, a pair of her athletes, who nodded their agreement. “They stepped up when they needed to step up and pulled it together.
“We had some mishaps in toss and didn’t even have the best tumbling event that we usually have. Just really proud of what they did in team event, keeping a calm, cool head and going out there and working together. I couldn’t be more proud of how it ended, but we still have room for improvement, even going into the championship.”
Baylor gave the Ducks a window of opportunity with a ragged catch in the third heat of the toss event, just after halftime. Oregon scored 9.90 in that heat to BU’s 9.175, allowing the Ducks to claim the toss event win and slice the Bears’ overall lead to a mere fraction of a point, 126.725 to 126.500.
But the Bears slammed shut that window by finishing with ferocity in the tumbling and team portions of the meet. In the tumbling, the Bears gained a slim win despite two of the Ducks’ tumblers, Payton Coon and Alyssa Hew, putting up elite scores of 9.95 in the six-element and open passes, respectively. But Baylor’s tumblers whipped across the mat with verve and laid down solid scores across the board, allowing the Bears to take a one-point edge into the team routine.
And in that fierce finale, Baylor shined, while Oregon suffered one costly drop.
Just after the final heat in toss, following Baylor’s wonky catch, Mulkey pulled her team together and gave them an impassioned sermon with a simple truth at the heart of it: Just trust your training, and you’ll be OK.
Turns out they were.
Chimwala put it another way: “We don’t feel pressure, we apply it.”
As tends to be the case when these two powerhouses (and pioneers) of the sport collide, a paucity of digits separated the pair on the scoreboard much of the night. After the first three events — compulsory, acro and pyramid — leading up to the halftime break, Baylor clung to a lead of less than a point, 98.050 to Oregon’s 97.375.
They both came with a bounce in their step.
Baylor sophomore Emily Tobin was honored as the NCATA’s Most Outstanding Athlete before the match, then she went out and showed why. Tobin spent nearly as much time in the air as the Ferrell Center’s overhead scoreboard, as the top/tumbler from Templeton, Calif., stayed active as one of BU’s busiest performers. Tobin excelled with her level of precision, never so much as wavering while being suspended by a teammate in midair.
“Tobin is one of the most chill athletes,” Mulkey said. “She’s a perfectionist. She’ll work it until she exactly wants it, and once it’s there you don’t have to worry about Tobin. She’s just going to execute every single time. She’s a really cool competitor.”
Next up Baylor will take on No. 1-seeded Azusa Pacific (4-0), which defeated fourth-seeded Hawaii Pacific, 273.165 to 260.400, in Thursday’s earlier semifinal.
Bear Facts
Before the match, the NCATA honored the All-Americans from both Baylor and Oregon. BU’s Emily Tobin was named the organization’s Most Outstanding Athlete, while Riley Chimwala was picked as the Freshman of the Year. Junior Maddie McNamee was recognized for her academic achievement, and Kam Kitchens joined Tobin and Chimwala on the All-America team.