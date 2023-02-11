ANGOLA, Ind. — For the second time in as many meets, the “Tower of Terror” for Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team stood tall.

The top-ranked Bears picked up a perfect 10 with that particular stunt in the pyramid portion of the meet, one of a number of great scores in a commanding win over Trine University, 284.200 to 236.045, on Saturday. It was the 18th straight win for Baylor.

Baylor (2-0) made some strides in its second meet of the season, said head coach Felecia Mulkey.

“We made some adjustments since the last meet, and I’m glad with how the team responded to those adjustments,” she said. “We improved overall today, but we still have room for more.”

Baylor had a score of 9.2 or better in all six of its tumbling passes, including a 9.90 in the open pass from freshman Savanna Cecil.

The Bears will next host Presbyterian (S.C.) College Feb. 19.