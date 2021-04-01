 Skip to main content
Baylor A&T dispatches East Texas Baptist with ease
MARSHALL, Texas — Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team had no issues picking up a convincing win over East Texas Baptist on Thursday, 275.200 to 209.150.

Baylor (3-1) set a sharp tone from the outset, picking up a perfect 10 score in the toss event of the opening compulsory round. The Bears added two more perfect 10s in the pyramid round shortly thereafter.

It’s been a good week for the Bears, as Riley Chimwala was named the NCATA’s Freshman of the Week earlier in the week. A base from Plano, Chimwala competed in nine different heats in Baylor’s win over Hawaii Pacific, with a high score of 9.90.

Baylor will be back at home April 10 to face Oregon, which handed the Bears their only loss of the season on March 6 in Eugene, Ore.

