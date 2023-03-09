EUGENE, Ore. — It was the closest match of the season, but still a successful one for Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team.

The No. 1 Bears bounded past No. 4 Oregon, 285.305 to 278.910, late Wednesday night to keep their record perfect on the season.

Among the highlights for the Bears were the fact that they either won or tied the Ducks (3-1) in every single event and also set a season high in scoring in all three toss heats. It all added up to a 20th straight win for Baylor dating back to the 2021 season.