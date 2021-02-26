Baylor A&T happy to be back on mat for first time in a year

In an acrobatics and tumbling match, one of the point deductions that can come is when an athlete wobbles while they’re suspended in a handstand or atop a pyramid.
Baylor doesn’t usually deal with many of those subtractions. Whatever you throw at these Bears — injuries, COVID, crazy weather — they seem to take in stride. That’s one reason Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey is so pumped to see her team return to the mat for their 2021 season opener on Saturday against Mary-Hardin Baylor.
“Everything that comes along with this period of the world we’re going through with COVID, it’s constant change,” Mulkey said. “You have to constantly be on your toes, and I’ve been extremely impressed with their resiliency with that and their willingness to say, ‘Hey, you know, we have to make these four changes today because this happened yesterday.’ You have to do that anyway when you’re coaching. There’s an injury, there’s a sprained ankle, there’s always something going on. So you have that on top of anything COVID-related.
“This team is gritty and resilient and I could not be more proud of them where they are right now. And we’re just getting started. I have high hopes for them, and I think nothing is going to stand in their way.”
Baylor won five straight NCATA national titles in Mulkey’s first five seasons in Waco from 2015-19. The Bears were poised to chalk up another championship in 2021, blasting out to a 6-0 record, when the season was canceled as a result of the pandemic.
Just like so many other teams in other sports whose 2020 seasons faced a premature ending, Baylor’s A&T squad wants to make up for lost time. Mulkey said that in a recent practice, senior Camryn Bryant addressed her teammates and reminded them to seize the moment at every single meet this year, because none are guaranteed.
The Bears generally play an eight-meet regular season schedule, but this year’s docket is truncated to five meets. Mulkey said it reminds her of a decade ago or so, when the fledgling sport was still finding its way and regularly scheduled six-meet seasons.
One other change for 2021? Baylor will host the NCATA Championships. The organization announced the change on Friday to switch from the original location of Eugene, Ore., to Waco on April 22 and 23 at the Ferrell Center.
It’s the fourth time Baylor has hosted the NCATA finals, as it also held the championships in 2012, 2016 and 2019. Mulkey couldn’t be happier to have the event back, especially considering a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend, which hasn’t been the case in many regions of the country.
“We’re thrilled, and really grateful to Baylor,” Mulkey said. “It’s probably John Morris’s fault. He kind of predicted this when I was on his show a while back. I’m grateful to Baylor to jump in and do this at the last minute. I think it’ll be fantastic for all the student-athletes involved.”
Baylor’s quest to remain perched atop the NCATA pyramid will commence Saturday against the Crusaders, who are coached by one of Mulkey’s former BU athletes in Courtney (Pate) Oates. Given that they haven’t competed in a meet since last March, the Bears are itching to get going.
“It’s so surreal to think that it’s been a year, pretty much a year, that we had that last meet at Presbyterian,” Mulkey said. “To say we are hungry is an understatement.”