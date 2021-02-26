Baylor A&T happy to be back on mat for first time in a year

In an acrobatics and tumbling match, one of the point deductions that can come is when an athlete wobbles while they’re suspended in a handstand or atop a pyramid.

Baylor doesn’t usually deal with many of those subtractions. Whatever you throw at these Bears — injuries, COVID, crazy weather — they seem to take in stride. That’s one reason Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey is so pumped to see her team return to the mat for their 2021 season opener on Saturday against Mary-Hardin Baylor.

“Everything that comes along with this period of the world we’re going through with COVID, it’s constant change,” Mulkey said. “You have to constantly be on your toes, and I’ve been extremely impressed with their resiliency with that and their willingness to say, ‘Hey, you know, we have to make these four changes today because this happened yesterday.’ You have to do that anyway when you’re coaching. There’s an injury, there’s a sprained ankle, there’s always something going on. So you have that on top of anything COVID-related.

“This team is gritty and resilient and I could not be more proud of them where they are right now. And we’re just getting started. I have high hopes for them, and I think nothing is going to stand in their way.”