Nothing like closing out your regular season in a Pacific paradise.

That's the setting for No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling, which will wrap up its regular season in Honolulu, facing Hawaii Pacific on Sunday with a 5 p.m. Central match in the Shark Tank.

The Bears (7-0) have not faced the Sharks (3-1) in Honolulu since March of 2019, when BU won 284.190 to 277.355.

Baylor is on a 23-meet winning streak, dating back to the 2021 season. The Bears have never lost to HPU and are 7-0 against the Sharks, the first meet taking place in 2014.

Senior Kamryn Kitchens and sophomore Jordan Gruendler are the reigning NCATA Athlete and Specialist of the Week winners, respectively.

After Sunday's match, Baylor will be off until the NCATA National Championships April 27-29 in Wheeling, W.Va.