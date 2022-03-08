 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor A&T improves to 4-0 with road win at St. Leo

Baylor sophomore base Riley Chimwala and the top-ranked Bears improved to 4-0 on the season with a win at St. Leo Tuesday.

ST. LEO, Fla. — No springs are broken for the spring-breaking Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team.

The top-ranked Bears soared to a convincing road win over Saint Leo, 285.824 to 261.890, on Tuesday night. Baylor (4-0) tallied a season-high point total in the process, as head coach Felecia Mulkey always wants her team on the ascent as the season progresses.

Baylor’s rousing performance included a season-high score of 100.54 in the closing team event.

The Bears performed up to snuff throughout the night, though. They had four scores of 9.75 or better in the tumbling event, including a 9.975 in the open pass.

The Bears will return to action March 19 at Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn.

