Baylor A&T moves on to national semifinals

The Bears demonstrated their authority by handling eighth-seeded Converse University, 271.325 to 260.195, to open the NCATA Championships on Thursday. Baylor (9-0), which is seeking its seventh straight national title under head coach Felecia “Coach Fee” Mulkey, advances to face the Oregon-Quinnipiac winner in Friday’s semifinals at 9 p.m. Central.

The Bears looked the part against Converse (9-4), winning all six events and putting up some impressive scores in the process. That included the only perfect 10 of the night in the inversion heat of the pyramid event. Baylor also had two 9.95 scores on the night, and managed to overcome a slip-up in the quad pass of tumbling.