Baylor A&T postpones season opener with Crusaders
Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team will have to wait a bit longer to open its season, as the Bears have postponed Friday’s season opener against Mary Hardin-Baylor due to inclement weather in the area.

Felecia Mulkey’s team has won its past 37 matches as well as the past five NCATA national titles. Baylor will release a rescheduled date for the UMHB match at a later time. The Bears’ next scheduled match is March 6 at Oregon.

