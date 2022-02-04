Baylor A&T preview: Bears understand peak still a climb away

They’ll hoist one another high into the air on Saturday, but Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team still plans to climb higher.
Maybe even to the sport’s summit yet again.
“You know me, it’s peak at the right time,” said Baylor coach Felecia “Fee” Mulkey. “So we don’t want to peak on Saturday.”
It’s been a trajectory that has worked wonders for the Baylor A&T program. The Bears captured their sixth consecutive NCATA national title in 2021. In fact, every season that Mulkey has served as the program’s head coach, they’ve won it all, save for 2020, a season that was wiped out by COVID-19.
The faces change, but the standard remains the same.
“I don’t think it’s added (pressure), I think we feel it every year,” Mulkey said. “And what we do is we try not to put any pressure on ourselves, and just focus on (our goal). … So, our goal is try to get a little bit better every day.”
As the Bears prepare to hit the mat Saturday against Mary Hardin-Baylor, they can build the foundation of their pyramids on the backs of a strong 21-member senior class. Mulkey said that the roster includes “15 or 16” true seniors, one fifth-year athlete in Brianna Harris, plus a handful who will graduate ahead of schedule.
But the program’s talent level shouldn’t tumble out of the building once these current seniors depart. One of the Bears’ most decorated performers is actually a junior, Emily Tobin, the reigning NCATA’s Most Outstanding Athlete.
“There’s a lot of strengths (on this team),” Tobin said. “I think we’re kind of expanding our horizons and trying different skills. So, it’s been fun, and I hope to showcase them, as well as everyone else.”
Visiting UMHB is entering its third A&T season, and went 3-3 in 2021. The Crusaders are coached by Courtney Oates, a native of Belton and a 2016 Baylor graduate who won a pair of NCATA titles as an athlete under Mulkey.
Naturally, the Bears want to put on a show in the season opener and perform at their best. But with Mulkey at the helm, they know that their best should evolve as the season progresses.
Oh, and they also want to enjoy themselves along the way.
“Our goal is to make it so much fun. And it sounds cheesy, but why would we do it if it wasn’t fun?” Mulkey said. “Our goal, I feel like, we’re going to try to win a national championship, for sure. But day to day, our goal is to get a little bit better, laugh, enjoy each other, and make a great experience out of it, and then get after when we have to. And we’re going to.”
Bear Facts
The NCATA last week added West Virginia State as its 39th school to adopt acrobatics and tumbling as a varsity sport. The NCAA placed A&T under its “emerging sports” umbrella in 2020, and once the organization reaches 40 programs it will qualify as an NCAA championship sport.
“It’s going to be a big deal when we get 40,” Mulkey said. “Come and find me when we get 40, I’ll be jumping really high, maybe doing a flip. It’s going to be exciting. But, we need 45 or 50. Forty is just that benchmark. And then we’ll go, ‘OK, what’s next?’ But, I think you’re going to see No. 40 announced hopefully in the next couple of months.”