Baylor A&T preview: Bears understand peak still a climb away

But the program’s talent level shouldn’t tumble out of the building once these current seniors depart. One of the Bears’ most decorated performers is actually a junior, Emily Tobin, the reigning NCATA’s Most Outstanding Athlete.

“There’s a lot of strengths (on this team),” Tobin said. “I think we’re kind of expanding our horizons and trying different skills. So, it’s been fun, and I hope to showcase them, as well as everyone else.”

Visiting UMHB is entering its third A&T season, and went 3-3 in 2021. The Crusaders are coached by Courtney Oates, a native of Belton and a 2016 Baylor graduate who won a pair of NCATA titles as an athlete under Mulkey.

Naturally, the Bears want to put on a show in the season opener and perform at their best. But with Mulkey at the helm, they know that their best should evolve as the season progresses.

Oh, and they also want to enjoy themselves along the way.