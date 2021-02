Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team will open the season ranked No. 1 for the sixth straight season.

The Bears won five straight NCATA national titles from 2015-19, and were ranked No. 1 and unbeaten last year when the season ended due to COVID-19. They’ll carry a 37-match winning streak into the 2021 season, which will begin Feb. 19 with a home meeting against Mary Hardin-Baylor.