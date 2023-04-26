With seven straight national championships, Baylor is the clear favorite once again to win the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association title.

But Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey doesn’t look at this week’s championship tournament hosted by West Liberty (W. Va.) University as a house of pressure.

“I don’t feel any pressure,” Mulkey said. “We don’t really focus on it, which sounds really weird. We just focus on getting one percent better every day and enjoying the ride. The way we work it is we focus on each other, we have a blast, and the championship is icing on the cake.”

The Bears roll into the championship tournament as the No. 1 seed with an 8-0 record and will face No. 8 seed Fairmont State (9-2) in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

In other Thursday first-round pairings, No. 3 Azusa Pacific (4-3) faces No. 6 Limestone (11-0) at 9:30 a.m., No. 2 Oregon (4-2) meets No. 7 Frostburg State (10-2) at 12:30 p.m. and No. 4 Quinnipiac (6-4) faces No. 5 Gannon (6-2) at 6 p.m.

The semifinals will be at 3:30 and 6 p.m. Friday leading up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship.

The Bears have gone 4-0 against the tournament field, including home and away wins against Oregon, and home wins over Frostburg State and Quinnipiac.

“We’re just super excited to be in the atmosphere and be surrounded by everybody and really get into that competition headspace,” said Baylor junior base Riley Chimwala. “We always say, we don’t feel the pressure, we apply the pressure. I feel like we’ve done that every meet leading up to now. We just need to keep putting our foot on the gas and doing that same thing.”

Fairmont could have a homecourt advantage since its campus is located 89 miles south of West Liberty in West Virginia. But the Bears’ biggest focus will be inward as they try to perfect their routines.

Mulkey is always incorporating new ideas to keep her team fresh and motivated.

“Our toss event, we’re still fine tuning that,” Mulkey said. “Ally Joswick competed in one of the group tumbling passes in Hawaii. She’ll make it in there for the national championship. Kristen McCain added two standing tumbling passes to team events, which upped our score significantly. So we’re still on the upper trajectory and hoping to peak at the right time.”

Baylor will compete for the first time in more than two weeks after knocking off Hawaii Pacific in Honolulu on April 9. While the Bears enjoyed Hawaii’s exotic locale, they managed to stay focused on their sport.

“Historically, I have disliked the trip to Hawaii,” Mulkey said. “But this team probably increased the program’s chance of going back to Hawaii. They did fantastic. They’re such a good group and kept their eyes on the prize. They had fun when they needed to but really regulated it.”

Since the Bears have enjoyed so much success, they’re rock stars in the acrobatics and tumbling community.

“I think that we see ourselves as being on a level playing field with everyone,” Chimwala said. “But there have been certain teams where they want to take pictures and stuff like that. And it’s been awesome, because I feel like we love to be surrounded by people who love the sport as much as we do. And that’s the most important thing.”

Likewise, Mulkey wants her team to stay grounded because she knows the Bears will face a tough field.

“Every year it’s not a cakewalk,” Mulkey said. “But it’s more fun that way. Part of you is like ‘Oh, I hope we win by 27.’ But at the same time that’s not fun, that’s not sports. It’s a lot more fun to compete when the playing field is level.”