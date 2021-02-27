 Skip to main content
Baylor A&T soars past visiting Crusaders in opener
The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team opened its 2021 season in dynamic fashion, beating visiting Mary-Hardin Baylor, 274.020 to 253.240, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

It was Coach Fee bobblehead night for Baylor (1-0), and certainly Felecia Mulkey had plenty of reason to nod her head in delight at the Bears’ performance. Baylor won all six events, and had scores of 9.90 in the open pyramid and in the open tumbling pass.

The Bears will travel to face No. 2 Oregon next Saturday in Eugene.

