Baylor A&T stacks 12 signees to pyramid

They hail from six different states, as head coach Felecia Mulkey said the group brings a “diverse background” to the BU program. They included tumbler Layla Alexander, a homeschooled student from Waco, base/tumbler Baleigh Baughn of Lake Travis, tumbler Talia Delacruz of Clermont, Fla., top Jordan Gruendler of Pearson Online Academy in San Antonio, tumbler Rakel Jeffries of Massillon, Ohio, top Kacie Kier of Clearwater, Fla., top/tumbler Alaina LaRosa of Lawrenceville, Ga., tumbler Emilie Nelson of Pittsburgh, Pa., base/tumbler Mariah Polk of Dallas, Ga., tumbler Maggie Smith of Katy, tumbler Gianna Vaiarelli of Delran, N.J., and top/tumbler Alelaide Vezzosi of Brick, N.J.