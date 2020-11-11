 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor A&T stacks 12 signees to pyramid
0 comments

Baylor A&T stacks 12 signees to pyramid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The five-time reigning national champion Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team added 12 signees to its program on Wednesday.

They hail from six different states, as head coach Felecia Mulkey said the group brings a “diverse background” to the BU program. They included tumbler Layla Alexander, a homeschooled student from Waco, base/tumbler Baleigh Baughn of Lake Travis, tumbler Talia Delacruz of Clermont, Fla., top Jordan Gruendler of Pearson Online Academy in San Antonio, tumbler Rakel Jeffries of Massillon, Ohio, top Kacie Kier of Clearwater, Fla., top/tumbler Alaina LaRosa of Lawrenceville, Ga., tumbler Emilie Nelson of Pittsburgh, Pa., base/tumbler Mariah Polk of Dallas, Ga., tumbler Maggie Smith of Katy, tumbler Gianna Vaiarelli of Delran, N.J., and top/tumbler Alelaide Vezzosi of Brick, N.J.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4
Baylor

AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4

The Baylor Lady Bears women’s basketball team was pegged No. 4 in the nation by the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Baylor Bears bracing for surging Cyclones
Baylor

Baylor Bears bracing for surging Cyclones

A win over the Cyclones would be a season changer for the Baylor Bears, but they know how hard it will be to win in Ames even with COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance to 25 percent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert