HONOLULU — Baylor isn’t afraid of Sharks.
The top-ranked BU acrobatics and tumbling team closed out a perfect regular season with a win over Hawaii Pacific, 287.775 to 270.310, on Sunday.
The Bears (8-0) have built pyramids on an Egyptian level this season, scoring 9.95, 9.95 and 9.90 in the pyramid portion of the meet. The Bears also turned in some strong scores in tumbling, as Savanna Cecil earned a 9.850 in the aerial, Kristen McCain had a 9.825 in the 6-element pass, and Kamryn Kitchens in the open pass earned a 9.800.
Baylor will carry a 24-match winning streak into the postseason. The NCATA National Championships are scheduled for April 27-29 at Wheeling, West Virginia.