The Bears (8-0) have built pyramids on an Egyptian level this season, scoring 9.95, 9.95 and 9.90 in the pyramid portion of the meet. The Bears also turned in some strong scores in tumbling, as Savanna Cecil earned a 9.850 in the aerial, Kristen McCain had a 9.825 in the 6-element pass, and Kamryn Kitchens in the open pass earned a 9.800.