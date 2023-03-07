The revival of one of acrobatics and tumbling’s most fun rivalries arrives on Wednesday, as No. 1 Baylor travels to the West Coast to face No. 5 Oregon.

The Bears (3-0) haven’t competed since a convincing win over Presbyterian on Feb. 19. They’ve won four of the past five meets with the Ducks (3-0) and own a 19-13 all-time lead in the series.

BU is on a 19-meet win streak dating back to the 2021 season. Baylor also has gone three competition weeks in a row earning a perfect 10.0 score, all three coming in Pyramid with two from heat 1 and most recently, a heat two 10.0.

Wednesday’s match has an 8 p.m. Central start time.