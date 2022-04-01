Baylor A&T to honor seniors in final home match of season

Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team will celebrate Senior Night with its final home match of the season on Saturday against seventh-ranked Hawaii Pacific.

The Bears (6-0) have won their past 11 matches in a row dating back to 2021 and they’ll be gunning for their seventh straight national title later this season.

Hawaii Pacific comes in with a 1-4 record.

Baylor is coming off a convincing win over UMHB its last time out. Following that win, Emily Tobin earned her fourth NCATA Athlete of the Week honor while her teammate Bayley Humphrey was recognized as the Specialist of the Week.

Baylor will recognize 18 seniors following the 5 p.m. match.