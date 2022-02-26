 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor A&T welcomes No. 3 Oregon in familiar rivalry
0 Comments

Baylor A&T welcomes No. 3 Oregon in familiar rivalry

  • 0

The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will host familiar rival Oregon at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (2-0) have wins over Mary Hardin-Baylor and East Texas Baptist this year, but the third-ranked Ducks should represent a step up in competition. It’ll be the season opener for Oregon, as well as the debut of the Ducks’ new head coach Taylor Susnara.

Baylor has the reigning NCATA athlete and specialist of the week winners in Emily Tobin and Bayley Humphrey.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert