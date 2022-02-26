Baylor A&T welcomes No. 3 Oregon in familiar rivalry

The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will host familiar rival Oregon at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (2-0) have wins over Mary Hardin-Baylor and East Texas Baptist this year, but the third-ranked Ducks should represent a step up in competition. It’ll be the season opener for Oregon, as well as the debut of the Ducks’ new head coach Taylor Susnara.
Baylor has the reigning NCATA athlete and specialist of the week winners in Emily Tobin and Bayley Humphrey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!