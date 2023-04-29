WEST LIBERTY, W. Va. — The top-seeded Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team took down second-seeded Oregon to snatch its eighth consecutive NCATA championship.

The Bears beat the Ducks Saturday afternoon 278.855 to 268.555 at the ASRC.

“I’m always our biggest critic, so I’m proud of them and we won it, but we had to fight for it in the end,” said Baylor head coach Felecia Mulkey. “But we had to decide at halftime we were going to fight for it. Everybody had to come together and fight it out. It’s hard to come in three days in a row and do as well as these young ladies do. So, they had to decide at halftime they wanted it. And they did, they performed.”

The Bears (11-0) defeated Fairmont State and Quinnipiac to reach the finals against an Oregon team they knew well. Baylor had already beaten the Ducks on April 1 at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears began the meet with a 9.700 in the Acro portion for the second day in a row. Scores of 9.875 in Pyramid, 9.825 in Toss and 9.075 in Tumbling sent Baylor into the second event with a compulsory score of 38.475 over Oregon’s 38.200.

Moving on to the optional portion of the meet, Baylor scored a 9.900 in heat 1, 9.575 in heat 2 and 9.825 in heat 3 of Acro to tally a 29.300 for the event. Oregon (6-3) had scores of 9.750, 9.025 and 9.500, respectively, for a total of 28.275. Going into the Pyramid event, Baylor was up 67.775 to Oregon’s 66.475.

In the Pyramid event, the Bears earned a 9.775 in the inversion heat, a 9.800 in the synchronized heat and a perfect 10 in the open heat. It was Baylor’s second perfect score of the season in that heat. Baylor took a 1.4 lead over the Ducks, 97.350 to 95.950, as Oregon tied Baylor’s score in the first heat.

“It is very exciting with this panel,” Mulkey said. “At the national championship, there’s a panel of five officials. Regular season, it’s three. So, you have a an extra couple sets of eyes on you at the national championship. So, when you get a 10 at the championship – I did say in my halftime interview that I wasn’t so sure it was a 10 – but if they decided it was, I would take it. Because I’m our biggest critic.”

Baylor totaled scores of 9.650, 9.375 and 9.675 in the Toss event to go into Tumbling up 126.050 to the Ducks’ 124.525.

In Tumbling, the duo of junior Kristen McCain and freshman Aliyah Thomas scored a 9.525 in the first heat. In the next heat, the trio of Kamryn Kitchens, Aliyah Kaloostian and Ally Joswick posted a 9.150. In heat 3, the quad pass, Katie Shiffer, Gianna Cameron, Emily Tobin and Alayja Reynolds picked up a 9.825.

The aerial pass from Thomas earned a 9.875 in the fourth heat, McCain took a 9.825 in the fifth heat, the 6 Element pass, and Kitchens scored a 9.950 in the Open pass to highlight the event. The Bears totaled a 57.575 to Oregon’s 56.150. Going into the final event of the night, Baylor was up 183.625 to Oregon’s 180.675.

“We practice our tumbling so much, too, and we like to go into that super confident,” Kitchens said. “And it was a lot of fun. That pass is something that I’ve been working for years, so getting to finish out doing that is just so much fun.The crowd was a ton of fun. And you just look around and see all your teammates supporting you and trusting you and knowing you can do it. And that gives you everything you need to go and execute.”

In the team event, Baylor earned a 95.230 while the Ducks grabbed an 87.880, pushing the Bears ahead for the win, their 27th in a row.

Baylor will close out the competition in the event finals at 11 a.m. Sunday, which will be streamed on ESPN+.