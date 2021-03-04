Baylor A&T's Humphrey claims NCATA weekly honor

Baylor acrobatics and tumbling’s Bailey Humphrey was honored as the NCATA Freshman of the Week, the organization announced Thursday.
Humphrey competed in eight heats in Baylor’s season-opening win over Mary Hardin-Baylor last weekend. She scored a 9.4 or better in seven of those heats, including a high of 9.90. In the Pyramid Heat 3, she presses another athlete overhead without assistance while elevated off the ground as a mid-level.
Humphrey and the No. 1 Bears (1-0) will travel to Eugene, Ore., to face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
