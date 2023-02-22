Baylor acrobatics and tumbling junior Bayley Humphrey won the NCATA Specialist of the Week award on Wednesday.

Humphrey, a junior base from Chandler, Ariz., earned the accolade for her prowess in the pyramid event.

She competed in all three pyramid heats, all as a mid-level base.

Heat one, the inversion heat, has Jordan Gruendler as the top competing an extended handstand, which was dubbed the “Tower of Terror” by Gruendler. It earned two-straight perfect 10.0 scores against West Liberty and then Trine, earning a 9.85 against Presbyterian.

In heat two, the synchronized heat, the Bears earned a perfect 10.0 with Humphrey as one of the two mid-level bases on the twin pyramids. Her group has Kamryn Kitchens as the top.

Heat three, the open heat, also scored a 9.85, bringing the event score to 29.70. Humphrey is the mid-level base for Gruendler once again in this heat.

BU returns to the mat on March 8 at Oregon in Eugene, Ore.