Baylor A&T's Tobin claims another accolade
Baylor acrobatics and tumbling’s Emily Tobin has won the NCATA’s Athlete of the Week honor for the third time this season.

Tobin, a junior top and tumbler, helped the top-ranked Bears to a six-point win over No. 3 Oregon on Sunday. She had a trio of 9.95 scores in the compulsory pyramid, five-element acro and open pyramid. In the tumbling event, she scored a 9.65 in the duo pass and a 9.575 in the six-element pass.

Tobin and the Bears will return to the mat Tuesday at Saint Leo in Florida.

