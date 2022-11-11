 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor acrobatics and tumbling adds 14 new recruits

Baylor Aero (copy)

Felecia Mulkey added 14 new recruits this week to her seven-time national champion Baylor A&T squad.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team added 14 new athletes during the fall signing period this week.

“We are excited about this new group of Bears,” head coach Felecia Mulkey said. “As the sport continues to grow and evolve, so does our recruiting. This class is well-rounded and will add to our already impressive roster with some specialists as well as all-around athletes.”

The group includes four athletes who come from an artistic gymnastics background, Gabby Kaminski, Sofia Criado, Dailyn Hopkins and Olivia Pesqueira, seven from competitive cheerleading, Gigi Rendino, Ava Troy, Becca Moore, D’ahni Branch, Leah Fredricks, Emily Bott and Payton Washington, and three from acrobatic gymnastics in Leavy McDonald, Maddy Jenson and Josie Sutter.

Baylor has won the past seven NCATA national titles.

