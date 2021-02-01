Baylor acrobatics and tumbling announces 2021 schedule

The five-time NCATA national champion Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team released its 2021 schedule on Monday.
The Bears have three home contests — the season opener Feb. 19 against Mary Hardin-Baylor, a March 27 match vs. Hawaii Pacific, and an April 10 showdown with familiar rival Oregon. The Bears and Ducks will also meet March 6 in Eugene, Oregon. The Bears’ other regular-season contest is a road duel with East Texas Baptist on April 1.
The NCATA National Championships, which didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, are scheduled for April 22-24 in Eugene.