Baylor acrobatics and tumbling announces 2021 schedule
The five-time NCATA national champion Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team released its 2021 schedule on Monday.

The Bears have three home contests — the season opener Feb. 19 against Mary Hardin-Baylor, a March 27 match vs. Hawaii Pacific, and an April 10 showdown with familiar rival Oregon. The Bears and Ducks will also meet March 6 in Eugene, Oregon. The Bears’ other regular-season contest is a road duel with East Texas Baptist on April 1.

The NCATA National Championships, which didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, are scheduled for April 22-24 in Eugene.

