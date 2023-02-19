The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team ran its winning streak to 19 straight matches, defeating No. 14 Presbyterian, 274.055 – 243.375, on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (3-0) recorded a perfect 10 for the third straight meet this season, this time in the synchronized second heat, with Emily Tobin and Kamryn Kitchens as the tops and with Riley Chimwala and Bayley Humphrey as their respective mid-level bases.

Baylor didn’t drop a single heat all match.

“There’s a lot I’m proud of but we have some tweaks to make,” Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said. “We have some time off before our next meet that will do us some good, but I think we’re right where we need to be heading to Oregon in a few weeks.”

Baylor will face the rival Oregon Ducks in Eugene on March 8.