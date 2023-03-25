The Bears (6-0) dropped just two heats in the win over the Bobcats (3-1), while earning two 10.0 scores. The last time a BU team had back-to-back meets with multiple perfect 10s in each was in 2021.

“This was a week. That was fun!” said Baylor coach Felecia “Fee” Mulkey’ “And right at two hours. I’m really proud of the team. We purposefully scheduled it this way when we were able to add that extra meet, and it would’ve been a lot closer with Quinnipiac had we made that showing, but I’m so proud of the adjustments they made. We even made some personnel changes. They stepped up to the plate and executed. They did exactly what they needed to do today. I’m so proud of them, all of them.”