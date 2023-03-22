Top-ranked Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team handed visiting Frostburg State its first loss of the season with a 283.210-273.510 win at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday night.

Baylor (5-0) dropped only one heat on the night, and had a 10.0 score in the compulsory toss and another perfect 10 in the inversion pyramid, the third such score for that group on the season.

The Bears are traditionally powerful in tumbling and were again on this night. The aerial pass from Kamryn Kitchens earned a 9.925, Kristen McCain in the six-element pass registered a 9.825 and Savanna Cecil in the open pass scored a 9.95. The Bears’ total came to 58.00 for the tumbling event while the Bobcats (6-1) scored a 54.90. Going into the night’s final team event, BU was up by five points, and the Bears only widened the gap with a fierce closing routine.

Baylor wastes no time getting back into action, as it hosts No. 4 Quinnipiac at 5 p.m. Saturday.