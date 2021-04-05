Baylor-ACU postponed

The Baylor-Abilene Christian softball doubleheader that was scheduled Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The teams plan to reschedule the doubleheader at a later date.
Baylor (21-8) hosts Oklahoma in a three-game series Friday through Sunday.
John Werner
