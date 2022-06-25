Baylor adds former Bear slugger Dillon as new hitting coach

One of Baylor’s former star hitters is returning to campus as the Bears’ new hitting coach, as the program announced the hiring of Zach Dillon on Saturday.

Dillon played for the Bears from 2003-06, helping the team reaching the College World Series in the ’05 season. He hit .421 as a senior and .307 for his career while making a pair of All-Big 12 teams. He was also a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, given to the nation’s top catcher.

Dillon has spent the past six years of director of operations for Twelve Baseball, a travel-ball organization out of the Katy area. He served as a volunteer assistant at Baylor in 2012, worked as a volunteer assistant coach and director of camps at Mississippi State in 2015, and served as an assistant coach under Mitch Thompson at McLennan Community College in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add Zach Dillon to our staff,” said Thompson, Baylor’s new head coach. “Zach truly understands what it means to be a Baylor Bear.”