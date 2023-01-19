Baylor adds Northern Arizona QB Martinez

Baylor added depth to its quarterback room as Northern Arizona's RJ Martinez committed on Thursday.

Martinez completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions as a sophomore in 2022 for Northern Arizona which finished 3-8.

Martinez is a graduate of Round Rock Westwood High School, where he threw for 7,608 yards and 67 touchdowns in three varsity seasons for the Warriors.

Martinez is the second transfer quarterback to join the Bears this spring after former Mississippi State quarterback Sawyer Robertson committed last week to battle returning starter Blake Shapen.