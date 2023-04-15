GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Baylor track and field team wrapped up action at the challenging Tom Jones Invitational on Saturday.

Baylor nabbed a pair of silver medals on day one and added another on the closing day. Makayla Long finished second in the women’s discus, throwing 168-0. Long later added a personal-best toss of 50-3 in the shot put to finish sixth.

In the women’s high jump, Baylor’s Aicha Moumin turned in a terrific performance in finishing third. Moumin cleared 5-9.25, which ties for the fourth-best jump in program history.

Baylor’s Hasani Barr led three BU 40 runners who went under 46 seconds, as Barr finished fifth at 45.56.

The Bears will return home to host the Michael Johnson Invitational next Friday and Saturday.