Baylor adds Pugh, Stuckey to offensive staff

A day after Jeff Grimes was named offensive coordinator, Baylor named Ryan Pugh as offensive line coach and Chansi Stuckey as wide receivers coach.
The Bears have now completed their offensive staff as Shawn Bell will serve as quarterbacks coach, Justin Johnson will remain as the running backs coach and Grimes will coach tight ends in addition to his offensive coordinator duties.
Pugh comes to Baylor from Troy, where he served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2019-20. He reunites with Grimes, whom he worked under as offensive line coach at BYU in 2018, and as a graduate assistant at Auburn, Virginia Tech and LSU.
In his two seasons as offensive coordinator at Troy, Pugh directed an offense that topped the 500-yard mark in total offense in seven games and scored 35-plus points 12 times.
In 2019, the Trojans finished ninth nationally in passing offense with 313.2 yards per game, 25th in scoring offense with 33.8 points per game and 18th in total offense with 456.3 yards per game.
Under Pugh’s guidance, Troy had 10 All-Sun Belt honorees on offense, including five offensive linemen. A four-year letterman at Auburn from 2007-2010, Pugh earned All-America honors as a senior and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy. He was a three-time All-SEC selection and was the starting center for the Tigers’ 2010 national championship team.
“Ryan is an up-and-coming coach,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “He’s a family man and he is a leader. Ryan has great football intelligence and great communication skills. More than that, I am impressed with the quality of person that he is. I also have a great appreciation for the way that he has been able to inspire his players, and build strong, cohesive and aggressive offensive lines. We are excited for Ryan to join us.”
Stuckey joins the Baylor coaching staff after helping Clemson win the 2020 ACC championship and earn its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff berth. He spent two seasons on staff at his alma mater, most recently in an offensive player development role during 2020 and as a graduate assistant in 2019.
Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. The 2006 first-team all-ACC selection finished his career with 141 receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.
Following his Clemson career, Stuckey spent five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
“I’m thrilled to add Chansi and his tremendous energy to our staff,” Aranda said. “I am fired up to see the environment that he is going to create with our wide receivers. I look forward to all the possibilities of what he can bring to our program with his communication skills, his heart and his boundless energy. Having played the position in the NFL and having experience with the receivers at Clemson, he is going to be a truly great addition to our program.”