Baylor adds Ryan Pugh, Chansi Stuckey to football staff

“Ryan is an up-and-coming coach,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “He’s a family man and he is a leader. Ryan has great football intelligence and great communication skills. More than that, I am impressed with the quality of person that he is. I also have a great appreciation for the way that he has been able to inspire his players, and build strong, cohesive and aggressive offensive lines. We are excited for Ryan to join us.”

Stuckey joins the Baylor coaching staff after helping Clemson win the 2020 ACC championship and earn its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff berth. He spent two seasons on staff at his alma mater, most recently in an offensive player development role during 2020 and as a graduate assistant in 2019.

Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. The 2006 first-team all-ACC selection finished his career with 141 receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following his Clemson career, Stuckey spent five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.