Baylor adds WVU transfer forward Jalen Bridges

Former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges announced Wednesday that he's transferring to Baylor.

The 6-7 Bridges recently entered the transfer portal and chose Baylor over Ohio State, Michigan State and Alabama. He will be immediately eligible to play as a junior in the 2022-23 season.

Bridges played two seasons for the Mountaineers, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2021-22. Starting all 33 games, he shot 42.8 percent overall, 32.5 percent from 3-point range and 82.3 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman in 2020-21, Bridges averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range while hitting 71.4 percent of his free throws.

A native of Fairmont, West Virginia, Bridges played in 28 games and started 19 as a freshman for the Mountaineers.

The addition of Bridges will help Baylor offset the losses of freshman forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown, who both declared for the NBA Draft.

Like those two players, Bridges is an athletic player who can guard multiple positions on the floor. As a sophomore, Bridges collected 32 steals and 22 blocks.

Baylor has had a history of success with transfers. During the past season, senior point guard James Akinjo made first-team all-Big 12 and third-team All-American after transferring from Arizona.

On the 2020-21 national championship team, All-America guards Jared Butler (Alabama) and Davion Mitchell (Auburn) and starter MaCio Teague (North Carolina-Asheville) formed the best backcourt in the country after transferring to Baylor.

BEAR FACTS: After getting his scholarship release from Baylor, Sunrise Christian Academy guard Dillon Hunter committed to Clemson on Wednesday. Hunter will join his brother, Chase Hunter, who is currently on Clemson's roster.

