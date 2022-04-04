Baylor agrees to 10-year contract extension with AD Mack Rhoades

After a great run of success in numerous sports, Baylor has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with athletic director Mack Rhoades.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone made the announcement Monday, when it was approved by the Baylor Board of Regents. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.

Rhoades, 56, said he and his wife, Amy, are looking forward to many more years at Baylor.

“We are excited Baylor has given us the opportunity to finish my career as the university’s athletics director,” Rhoades said. “Amy and I have felt called to be at Baylor University and remain an integral part of Baylor’s future. It is a blessing to work with President Livingstone, who leads our university with great integrity and vision, and to continue to work alongside our championship coaches, staff and student-athletes for the next decade as we continue our mission of ‘Preparing Champions for Life.’”

Livingstone said Rhoades’ name has been mentioned as a candidate for athletic director at other schools, but the contract extension seals his commitment to Baylor.

“Mack’s leadership has been nationally recognized over the past 5½ years, and his name has been connected to several opportunities as of late,” Livingstone said. “This new contract reaffirms that Baylor is where he wants to finish his career. We look forward to Mack’s continued success leading Baylor athletics over the next decade.”

Under Rhoades’ leadership since his arrival in 2016, the Baylor athletic department has continued its rise as one of the most successful in the country.

After the fallout of the Baylor sexual assault scandal during the Art Briles era, Rhoades made two successful head football coach hires.

Matt Rhule led the Bears to an 11-3 season in 2019 before becoming the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Dave Aranda's team finished 12-2 in 2021, winning the Big 12 championship game over Oklahoma State, before capping the best season in school history with a win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

In 2021, Baylor became the first Big 12 school to win the football, men’s and women’s basketball championships in the same year. Baylor won the men’s basketball national championship in 2021 while the women’s basketball team reached the Elite Eight. Both the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams repeated as Big 12 champions in 2022.

During Rhoades' six years in Waco, Baylor has won 24 Big 12 titles and six national championships. Rhoades was selected as Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Athletics Director of the Year after Under Armour named him to the honor in March 2020.

“Championship athletics is woven into the Baylor experience, and it’s a key recruiting tool for prospective students, the engagement of current students and the positioning of our brand,” Livingstone said. “Mack Rhoades has a deep commitment to Baylor’s Christian mission.”

Academically, Baylor tied a school record with an overall score of 94 in Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which led the Big 12 for an eighth straight year, was second in the state of Texas and ranked 14th nationally among Power Five schools. The Bears have had a 3.0 term GPA or better for 27 straight semesters.

“Our intent is for Baylor to be the last job that Mack Rhoades will have, and we are glad that he has trusted Baylor and has chosen to complete his career here,” said Baylor Board of Regents Chair Mark Rountree. “We expect to share in more success with Mack, our coaches and student-athletes in the decade to come.”

