Baylor-Air Force schedule football games

Baylor and Air Force have scheduled a pair of football games in 2024 and 2027.
The Bears will host the Falcons on Sept. 7, 2024 followed by the rematch in Colorado Springs on Sept. 18, 2027.
Air Force is the latest team that the Bears will head west to play. Baylor hosts BYU this year on Oct. 16 before playing in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2022. The Bears host Utah on Sept. 9, 2023 and travel to Salt Lake City for a rematch on Sept. 14, 2024.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.