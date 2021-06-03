 Skip to main content
Baylor-Air Force schedule football games
Baylor-Air Force schedule football games

Baylor and Air Force have scheduled a pair of football games in 2024 and 2027.

The Bears will host the Falcons on Sept. 7, 2024 followed by the rematch in Colorado Springs on Sept. 18, 2027.

Air Force is the latest team that the Bears will head west to play. Baylor hosts BYU this year on Oct. 16 before playing in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2022. The Bears host Utah on Sept. 9, 2023 and travel to Salt Lake City for a rematch on Sept. 14, 2024.

