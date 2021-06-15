Baylor alum Xavien Howard wants new contract from Dolphins after NFL-leading season

DAVIE, Fla. — All-Pro cornerback and reigning NFL interception leader Xavien Howard wants a new contract from the Miami Dolphins, and there is no guarantee he will attend the three-day mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday.

The Dolphins have had talks internally about Howard’s contract, coach Brian Flores said. But even Flores sounded unsure when — or if — Howard would be arriving for the camp that serves as the team’s final official work before training camp next month.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think, I’m not sure he’s going to be here today,” Flores said.

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions last season — only two other players in the league had more than five. The 2016 second-round draft pick out of Baylor helped Miami reach the 10-win mark for the third time in the last 17 seasons.

When he signed that deal, he was the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The 27-year-old is now not even the highest-paid corner on the Dolphins. Byron Jones, who got an $82 million, five-year contract last year, holds that distinction.

“I think it’s pretty clear that this is a contract situation,” Flores said.

It also may be a complicated one.