The Baylor women’s basketball program announced the transfers of Ohio’s Yaya Felder and Kentucky’s Jada Walker on Monday.

The two guards bring a track record of college success to Waco. Both will be entering their junior seasons in 2023-24.

The 5-8 Felder averaged 22.0 points per game at Ohio in the 2022-23 season, finishing eighth nationally. She shot 45.4% from the floor, made 59 shots from 3-point range, and also kicked in 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. She was an All-MAC selection.

“Yaya is an elite scorer from all three levels (paint, midrange, perimeter) and does a great job of putting foul pressure on her opponents,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said.

Walker, 5-7, finished second at Kentucky in scoring this season with 12.1 points per game. She’s also a pest defensively, as she led the SEC in steals with 2.6 per game.

She was highly coveted by programs coming out of high school in Virginia, as she chose Kentucky over the likes of Michigan, Arizona, Mississippi State and North Carolina State.

“Jada is fearless on the basketball court. What she lacks in size she makes up for in toughness and skill,” Collen said.

Walker and Felder join Belmont’s Madison Bartley as Baylor’s transfer portal additions for next season. The Bears also lost one player to the portal in sophomore post Kendra Gillispie.