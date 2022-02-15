Baylor announces Aranda contract extension through 2029

But the Bears bounced back with their most successful season in school history as they finished 12-2, won the Big 12 championship game with a 21-16 decision over Oklahoma State, and capped the season by beating Ole Miss, 21-7, in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bears' 12 wins were the most in program history and their No. 5 final ranking in the Associated Press poll was the all-time best.

“My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President (Linda) Livingstone, and the entire Waco community,” Aranda said. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”

Though the Bears will lose outstanding players like running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, safeties Jalen Pitre and JT Woods and linebacker Terrel Bernard, Aranda's 2022 squad has the potential to put together another successful season.

Quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen will be back along with tight end Ben Sims and most of the offensive line that includes Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin. They'll also benefit from a second season in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme.