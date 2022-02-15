Aranda contract extended to 2029

Following the most successful football season in program history, Baylor announced Tuesday that it has finalized a contract extension with second-year coach Dave Aranda through the 2028-2029 academic year.
No financial terms were announced due to Baylor's status as a private university. But extending Aranda's contract was a priority due to the Bears' success and Aranda's visibility as a coach in demand by programs across the country.
"I am incredibly grateful for Dave's outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to Preparing Champions for Life," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. "Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country."
Aranda accepted his first head coaching job at Baylor in January 2020 after serving as a longtime defensive coach, including a four-year stint as LSU's defensive coordinator that included the 2019 national championship.
The Bears finished 2-7 in Aranda's debut 2020 season as his staff had to deal with COVID-19 interruptions. The Bears had no spring training and the entire three-game nonconference schedule was canceled.
But the Bears bounced back with their most successful season in school history as they finished 12-2, won the Big 12 championship game with a 21-16 decision over Oklahoma State, and capped the season by beating Ole Miss, 21-7, in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bears' 12 wins were the most in program history and their No. 5 final ranking in the Associated Press poll was the all-time best.
“My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President (Linda) Livingstone, and the entire Waco community,” Aranda said. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”
Though the Bears will lose outstanding players like running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, safeties Jalen Pitre and JT Woods and linebacker Terrel Bernard, Aranda's 2022 squad has the potential to put together another successful season.
Quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen will be back along with tight end Ben Sims and most of the offensive line that includes Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin. They'll also benefit from a second season in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme.
Baylor's defense has the potential to be strong again with all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika joined by Tulsa defensive line transfer Jaxon Player, linebacker Dillon Doyle and cornerback Al Walcott.
“Baylor University is extremely pleased to make a long-term commitment to Coach Dave Aranda," Livingstone said. "He is truly one of the brightest minds in college football. Coming off the most successful football season in Baylor history, we believe he has our football program and our student-athletes are poised for ongoing development and sustained success."
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor will face Albany, a Football Championship Subdivision school, in its 2022 season opener Sept. 3 at McLane Stadium. It will replace the game against Louisiana Tech, which was previously canceled.