Baylor announces ONE campaign

Baylor athletics has launched ONE, a department-wide campaign focused on uniting the Baylor community around a shared commitment to justice, equality, and love.

The ONE campaign focuses on Baylor athletics providing opportunities to address racial injustice and inequalities.

"It takes all of us to create change, and our 500-plus student-athletes play a prominent part," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. "The ONE campaign is an appeal to our nation, the Baylor family, and one another, to take meaningful action to shape a brighter future for our communities."

Starting Friday, Baylor student-athletes will wear a ONE patch on their jerseys and scriptural references as a visual reminder of their commitment to unifying and promoting change.

The launch of the ONE campaign follows the NCAA’s decision to allow student-athletes to wear patches in support of social justice causes.

Additionally, the Big 12 announced a new anti-racism campaign, including social justice messages, public service announcements, and a Big 12-branded unity sticker.

