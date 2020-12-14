Baylor appearing before NCAA infractions committee

Baylor officials are scheduled to appear virtually before the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Monday and Tuesday for issues involving the football program's sexual assault scandal, according to ESPN.
The hearing comes more than two years after Baylor received an NCAA notice of allegations and more than four years after coach Art Briles and Baylor President Ken Starr were fired in May 2016. Former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw was put on probation and eventually resigned.
The hearing had been scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades wasn't immediately unavailable for comment. The NCAA doesn't comment on ongoing investigations.
Baylor is charged with lack of institutional control and Briles faces charges of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, both Level I violations, the most serious under NCAA rules.
The allegations are mostly tied to the NCAA enforcement staff's assertion that Baylor football players received impermissible benefits when coaching staff members and other administrators failed to report allegations of sexual assault made by female students against football players, which is required under Title IX.
Briles and his assistant coaches reportedly intervened in the discipline of football players, worked to keep their cases under wraps and tried to arrange legal representation for their players.
Briles, who coached the last two seasons at Mount Vernon High School before resigning Monday, and McCaw, who is Liberty University's athletic director, have been asked to participate in the hearing, along with Starr and other former Baylor administrators.
Briles is expected to argue that Baylor's sexual assault scandal was a campuswide problem, and thus football players didn't receive improper benefits under NCAA rules because the university also mishandled allegations of sexual assault against non-athletes.
Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton -- which was hired in 2015 by Baylor's board of regents to investigate whether the school properly handled allegations of sexual assault by students, including football players -- was critical of the culture within the football program and of Briles' discipline of players.
In October, the U.S. Department of Education fined Baylor $462,000 for violations of campus crime and safety rules after the school announced in 2017 that it was being investigated in light of public reports of sexual assaults on campus being higher than the numbers Baylor had officially reported.
Briles was hired in 2007 and led the Bears to a 65-37 overall record and Big 12 titles in 2013-14. He went 50-15 over his last five years through 2015 and made six straight bowl appearances.
Since Briles' dismissal, Baylor has had three head football coaches, including Jim Grobe who served as interim coach in 2016, Matt Rhule from 2017-19 and now Dave Aranda.
