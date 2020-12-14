Baylor appearing before NCAA infractions committee

Briles, who coached the last two seasons at Mount Vernon High School before resigning Monday, and McCaw, who is Liberty University's athletic director, have been asked to participate in the hearing, along with Starr and other former Baylor administrators.

Briles is expected to argue that Baylor's sexual assault scandal was a campuswide problem, and thus football players didn't receive improper benefits under NCAA rules because the university also mishandled allegations of sexual assault against non-athletes.

Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton -- which was hired in 2015 by Baylor's board of regents to investigate whether the school properly handled allegations of sexual assault by students, including football players -- was critical of the culture within the football program and of Briles' discipline of players.

In October, the U.S. Department of Education fined Baylor $462,000 for violations of campus crime and safety rules after the school announced in 2017 that it was being investigated in light of public reports of sexual assaults on campus being higher than the numbers Baylor had officially reported.

Briles was hired in 2007 and led the Bears to a 65-37 overall record and Big 12 titles in 2013-14. He went 50-15 over his last five years through 2015 and made six straight bowl appearances.