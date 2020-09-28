 Skip to main content
Baylor assistant Lumley retiring due to health issues
Baylor softball Mark Lumley (copy)

Baylor softball assistant coach Mark Lumley announced his retirement due to health reasons.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor assistant softball coach Mark Lumley is retiring due to health issues Wednesday after 20 seasons as the Lady Bears' hitting coach.

Since an initial diagnosis in 2007, Lumley has had four different bouts with cancer. He had his prostate removed in 2007, went through chemotherapy treatments in 2015 when cancer was found in his lymph nodes and then had surgery in November 2018 for colorectal cancer.

After getting back on the field coaching full-time during a 2020 season cut short by COVID-19, Lumley learned that the cancer had spread to his vertebrae in March.

“He was out here at times when he shouldn’t have been here, when he should have been taking care of himself,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore in a press release. “I’m not saying this because he’s about to retire, I’m saying this because that’s who he is. He has always put others ahead of himself. I admire him for how he’s been driven by doing that.”

Lumley, promoted to associate head coach in 2006, has helped the Lady Bears reach 13 NCAA regionals while making four trips to the Women’s College World Series while compiling an overall record of 775-377.

Lumley’s 37-year career included two seasons with Moore at LSU before arriving at Baylor in 2000, and 12 years as the head coach at Flowering Wells High School in Tucson, Ariz.

Former Baylor baseball assistant coach Steve Johnigan is expected to be named to Moore's staff as an assistant coach.

