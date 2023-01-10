Baylor at its best when it plays 'Bickleball' and follows senior's cool-headed lead

Over the past few years, the Pickleball craze has swept across the country and created legions of racket-swinging enthusiasts.

On the Baylor women’s basketball team, though, they have the most fun when they’re playing Bickleball.

She’s not Baylor’s leading scorer nor its leading rebounder or passer. And yet in many ways Caitlin Bickle may be the most important player on the roster for the 18th-ranked Bears (12-3, 3-0). The fifth-year senior forward doesn’t get rattled on the court. She’s been through enough college basketball battles that she’s seen it all before. She’s often been called a glue player — seeping into the holes and filling the gaps where needed — but her chief role is likely that of calming influence on a squad with eight newcomers.

“In many ways, I think she’s the head of their snake, that experience,” said TCU head coach Raegan Pebley. “She plays really poised and balanced, she doesn’t get too outside of herself too much and plays within herself. And I think that’s great for younger players to learn from.”

The irony of Bickle’s role as the stabilizer on these Bears is that she might double as the most competitive person on the team. She absolutely despises losing.

“Oh, yeah. Is it obvious?” said Bickle with a hearty laugh, when asked about her competitiveness.

Her feistiness was forged in games of all kinds against her two older brothers, growing up in Arizona. Bickle played soccer, softball and rode horses in equestrian events as a young athlete in addition to playing basketball. She wanted to play football, too, but her parents vetoed that idea.

She sprouted up to 5-foot-10 by the fourth grade, so basketball made a lot of sense as a future path. It also helped that Caitlin demonstrated sharp instincts for the game, even as a middle school player.

“Truth be told, I honestly had a really high (basketball) IQ before coming to college,” Bickle said. “Just, naturally, for my club team we always did a lot of stuff, whether it was based off UConn or different teams. My coach went off of that, where you’re literally reading defense. It’s not like a set play, so a lot of our stuff was based off that.”

Bickle topped out at 6-foot-1, yet played the point guard spot for her high school team, Cactus Shadows, twice leading her squad to the state championship game.

Bickle earned her first scholarship offer as an eighth grader, so she knew pretty early on that basketball would supply a ticket to college. She chose Baylor over her other finalists, Louisville, Michigan and Cal, for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was the fact that the Bears were known for winning at a high level.

“It just felt like home. I wanted to win, too,” Bickle said. “That was the big thing. But also distance from home as well, it wasn’t (too far). It just kind of had a little bit of everything I wanted, compared to the other ones I was looking at. … I love it here. It’s definitely home.”

Bickle arrived with a ballyhooed recruiting class that also included NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo. Her freshman year, Baylor and then-head coach Kim Mulkey won the NCAA championship, and Bickle reveled in the success.

But she played limited minutes in her first three seasons, averaging just 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Then, following the 2020-21 season, Mulkey left Baylor for her home state of Louisiana and a job leading the LSU women. Into her place stepped Nicki Collen, fresh from the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

While some players chose to transfer, Bickle stuck around. She said she leaned on her dad John for advice, but ultimately her decision was finalized once she got a chance to talk to Collen.

“For me the biggest factor was, after having a conversation with Nicki I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a done deal.’ You know?” Bickle said. “Obviously it’s always difficult, because Kim was the only coach I had been coached under for college for three years. But I literally sat down with Nicki for five minutes and was like, ‘Yeah, OK. This is easy.’ I already loved Baylor, already loved the people here. That wasn’t the issue. It was more like, how is this going to work basketball-wise? She was just a big selling point. She’s amazing.”

On last year’s Baylor team, Bickle seized a more significant role than ever before. She excelled as the first frontcourt player off the bench, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 minutes a game while also leading the Bears in charges taken.

This year, as Baylor’s elder stateswoman, Bickle has expanded her reach again, putting her fingerprints all over the Bears’ success. She missed the team’s first three games with a hand injury, but has started all 12 games since. She is putting up a career-high 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

Still, her biggest asset is keeping everyone settled. Baylor is, quite simply, a better team when she’s on the court. She leads the Bears in plus-minus, that advanced metric that tracks how much your team scores compared to your opponent when you’re on the floor. Baylor has outscored its foes by 228 points when Bickle plays.

“Caitlin Bickle makes me comfortable. She knows what we do, she knows why we do it,” Collen said. “She’s our best talker defensively. She gets everybody else where they’re supposed to be.”

For her part, Bickle feels comfortable as the “know-it-all,” so to speak.

“Because I’ve been here so long and I really am the oldest on the team, I really think in order for me to be that glue player, I just need to be calm and just need to be that presence for us all the time,” she said. “I feel like I can be the calming presence. Obviously, I told you, competitive-wise I can get riled up and things like that. So I’ve been working on that especially this year.”

It must be working. Bickle said that she has noticed the Bears playing more calm and collected as a team overall, especially during this 3-0 jump-start to the Big 12 season. She is on a quest for her fifth consecutive Big 12 championship ring, which would likely make her the first player in program history to join that club.

“Isn’t that cool?” she said. “I’ve thought about that, too.”

Speaking of cool, Bickle is easily Baylor’s team leader in the TT statistic — total tattoos. She got her first several years ago, a reference to her favorite Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11. She’s been hooked on adding to her ink ever since. When asked how many tattoos she has now, she rolled her eyes and said with a smile, “Oh, God. A lot. Like, in the 30s. … (My parents) made the mistake of letting me get one. I think they should have known better. After that, I was like, ‘All right!’ It just started adding up.”

Away from the Ferrell Center, Bickle describes herself as a homebody. A perfect day is just chilling on the couch or by the pool with her dog, a pit bull-Catahoula mix named Sleeves that she adopted as a rescue a couple of years ago.

Part of her time is spent as a student worker in Baylor’s marketing and fan engagement department. If she doesn’t meet her ultimate dream of playing professional basketball after this school year, she wants to work in college athletics.

Until then, she’ll continue to settle the nerves of her Baylor teammates and coaches. It helps that she knows who she is. And Baylor helped her get there.

“I think it’s let me grow in so many different ways,” Bickle said. “I look back at my freshman year and I feel like I’m a completely different person, whether it be spiritually, just personally, mentally, emotionally, basketball-wise. Everything is so different now. Obviously that happens with a lot of people growth-wise, but I think it just really helped me become the whole person, confident that I am, and just being able to become who I am now.”

Bear Facts

Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews gathered her third award of the week on Tuesday when she was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, as chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Andrews averaged 28.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the Bears’ wins over Oklahoma and Kansas last week. She was previously chosen as the Big 12 Player of the Week and ESPN’s National Player of the Week. … Baylor’s Wednesday opponent Oklahoma State (11-4, 1-2) is coming off an 86-82 win over Texas, behind 20 points from Naomi Altanas. … The Bears have won 14 straight games over the Cowgirls.