Baylor athletes march for unity

Baylor student-athletes led another march for social justice Monday night, and this time it wasn’t limited to football players.

About 300 Baylor athletes from sports across the board, coaches and staff members held a “unity walk” beginning at the Simpson Center and ending at the Ferrell Center on University Parks Drive.

Baylor sophomore cornerback Byron Hanspard was the lead organizer of the march, which had twin themes of unity and a stand against racial injustice. The student-athletes carried signs that read “United for Justice” and “Bigger than Sports.”

Last Thursday, the Baylor football team marched across campus to the Fountain Mall in a stand against racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 23.

On Saturday, Hanspard wrote on his Twitter account: “Let me make this clear. The message I want to convey here on Baylor’s campus is the Love of Christ. I do not and won’t make this a political view. That’s not the big picture here. Not this movement! Maybe somewhere else but not here at Baylor University!”