Baylor athletes march for unity

Baylor student-athletes led another march for social justice Monday night, and this time it wasn’t limited to football players.
About 300 Baylor athletes from sports across the board, coaches and staff members held a “unity walk” beginning at the Simpson Center and ending at the Ferrell Center on University Parks Drive.
Baylor sophomore cornerback Byron Hanspard was the lead organizer of the march, which had twin themes of unity and a stand against racial injustice. The student-athletes carried signs that read “United for Justice” and “Bigger than Sports.”
Last Thursday, the Baylor football team marched across campus to the Fountain Mall in a stand against racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 23.
On Saturday, Hanspard wrote on his Twitter account: “Let me make this clear. The message I want to convey here on Baylor’s campus is the Love of Christ. I do not and won’t make this a political view. That’s not the big picture here. Not this movement! Maybe somewhere else but not here at Baylor University!”
When the march reached the Ferrell Center on Monday night, prayers were said and several players spoke, including men’s basketball player Jared Butler, football player Jay Sedwick and acrobatics and tumbling’s Jaila Williams.
Butler’s speech was particularly moving. The third-team All-America guard encouraged his fellow student-athletes to continue to strive for equality and racial justice after Monday’s rally was over.
“What I think will bring change in our lives is we first examine our hearts,” Butler said. “When you’re having conversations with your friends, and somebody says something suspect about somebody else because of the color of their skin, that’s your time to step up. That’s your time to create change.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor has signed UCLA transfer offensive lineman Jake Burton following his recent commitment. The graduate transfer was a two-year starter for the Bruins, and will be eligible to play this fall. He's expected to battle for the starting right tackle spot for the Bears.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!